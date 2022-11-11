UT affidavit sought to rule out illegal recruitments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Puducherry Union Territory to file an affidavit assuring that the administration would not make any recruitment against the rules that are in force.

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the direction when Puducherry’s Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary appeared before the court in a petition alleging that illegal recruitments were made in the department. The official submitted that no illegal appointments were made by the department and no recruitment was done since 2016.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the official to file an affidavit to assure that none have been appointed illegally and that no such malpractice would happen in the future. The matter has been adjourned to November 21.

The petition was moved by one Ayyasamy of Puducherry, who prayed for a direction to the UT government to follow the rules and regulations while appointing people to government jobs. He alleged that several candidates who joined in temporary positions were made permanent by the authorities without adhering to the rules.