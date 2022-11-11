TN rains: 15K fishermen not to venture into sea in Delta dists

Similarly, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts are also receiving widespread rains.

Salt production in Vedaranyam was severely affected due to heavy rains. Apart from this, farmers have expressed concern that there is a risk of submergence of samba and thaladi crops as the rains are likely to continue this weekend. The farmers have also urged for immediate procurement of paddy that has already been harvested as the Kuruvai harvest is nearing its final stage.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts have been declared a holiday today due to incessant rains.

On Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur on November 11. The centre also issued an orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruapattur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur