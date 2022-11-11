TN rains: 15K fishermen not to venture into sea in Delta dists

CHENNAI: Fishermen from Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts have not ventured into the sea due to low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. As many as 6,000 country-boat fishermen did not go to sea, according to a Maalai Malar report.
More than 5,000 fishermen in Vedaranyam, Kodiyakkarai, Arukkattuthurai, Pushpavanam and surrounding villages in the Nagapattinam district have not ventured into the sea for the 4th consecutive day today. Similarly, in the Mayiladuthurai district, more than 4,000 fishermen and over 15,000 fishermen in the three districts have not ventured into the sea.
As the northeast monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai started receiving heavy rains last night. Several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thanjavur, Vallam, Papanasam, and Peravoorani, have been receiving continuous rains for more than six hours. Tiruvarur district is also receiving incessant rains at various places, due to which the area is flooded.
Similarly, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts are also receiving widespread rains.
Salt production in Vedaranyam was severely affected due to heavy rains. Apart from this, farmers have expressed concern that there is a risk of submergence of samba and thaladi crops as the rains are likely to continue this weekend. The farmers have also urged for immediate procurement of paddy that has already been harvested as the Kuruvai harvest is nearing its final stage.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts have been declared a holiday today due to incessant rains.
On Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur on November 11. The centre also issued an orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruapattur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur
