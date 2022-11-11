TN cautions people on release of excess water from Chennai lakes

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran on Friday said that excess water is released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal lakes and cautioned people residing near the water bodies.

"As of 8 am on Friday, the water level in Chembarambakkam lake stands at 19.87 feet out of the total 24 feet. Inflow to the reservoir is 330 cusecs and outflow is 677 cusecs. Similarly, the water level at Puzhal lake is 18.64 feet out of a total of 21.2 feet. The water inflow to the reservoir is 500 cusecs and 259 cusecs of water are released. As excess water is released people are advised to be safe," said the Minister, in a release.

Chennai received an average of 59.69 mm of rainfall and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone received the highest with 98.4 mm followed by Vanagaram with 86.7 mm, Anna Nagar with 86.1 mm, Thondaiyarpet with 85.8 mm, Anna Nagar Malar colony with 84.6 mm, Kolathur with 83.7 mm and Meenambakkam with 81.3 mm.

As heavy to very heavy rain is predicted for Chennai for three days, from Friday to Sunday, 169 relief camps are kept ready to accommodate people and 906 water pumps are kept ready to pump water if stagnated.

Warning to fishermen:

As a warning for very heavy rainfall is predicted till Sunday, the fishermen across the State are asked not to venture into the sea till Sunday. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar and its adjoining areas such as the Kanniyakumari coast, the entire coastal stretch and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

One died:

The Revenue Minister also said that a person died due to heavy rainfall in the Tiruvannamalai district and the state government has commenced the process of providing Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased. 20 cattle also died and 40 houses and huts were damaged in the rainfall.

Around 90 pc issues addressed:

The Minister further said that from October 1 till November 10, as many as 497 calls were received in the toll-free number 1070, in the Disaster Management Control Room, and so far the issues of 437 calls were addressed. The remaining 60 issues were forwarded to the concerned authorities and action is underway.