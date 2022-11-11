NIA files chargesheet in Salem arms case

CHENNAI: NIA filed chargesheet at designated court in Poonamallee against 3 persons in the case relating to seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Omalur in Salem.

The case related to the recovery of two country made pistols, ammunition, gun powder, etc from the 2 accused during vehicle checking near Puliyampatti.

The duo was inspired by LTTE, banned outfit and wanted to create an organisation similar to the LTTE with the aim to wage an armed struggle against the government.

The accused are Naveen Chakaravarthy, Sanjay Prakash J and A. Kabilar.

Investigations have established that the 3 accused persons had conspired and associated themselves with LTTE and created an organisation, called "World Tamil Justice Court" (WTJC). They had made plans to attack people who work in quarries, crushers and Tasmac liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosive substances and also cause destruction to property.

Investigations have also revealed that they had chosen to strike on 18th May of 2022, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan Civil War.

The accused believed that these terrorist acts would spread terror among the people and send a strong message to the general public and Government that an LTTE type organisation had been successfully revived and resurrected in Tamil Nadu.