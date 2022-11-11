Historic: Stalin welcomes SC order to release Rajiv case convicts

Taking to his official handle, he tweeted along with a statement, "This judgment of the Supreme Court is proof that decisions that are taken by elected people should not be shelved by the governors who are in appointed positions"

A few months back, when Perarivalan, who languished in prison over 30 years was released, Stalin said the judgement could find a place in the "justice-law-political-administrative history."

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.The Supreme Court on Friday directed the release of six accused, including Nalini and RP Ravichandran, serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

After Perarivalan was released from prison under Article 142 for his academic excellence and good conduct during his three decade long sentence, the remaining convicts demanded a similar reprieve.

Encapsulating the protracted legal battle of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts, the 26 accused were ordered death penalty by Poonamallee TADA court which was later reduced to the seven. Later, in 2000, Nalini was granted a remission, it was soon extended to others in 2014.