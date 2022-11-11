DAPS site rejects applications, fails to offer reason

CHENNAI: Most of the elderly availing of the Differently-abled Pension Scheme (DAPS) with the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management online are allegedly met with rejections. The applicants rue that most often the reasons for rejection are not specified or come with vague explanations. Moreover, the website also lacks provision for document submission or appealing further to the district collectorate.

Speaking to DT Next about the ordeal with the government of Tamil Nadu e-district website, V Gopalakrishnan, a city-based activist said, “For some cases, the reasons for rejecting the applications are vague and do not add any value to the applicant, while in other cases, the reasons are not mentioned at all.”

Gopalakrishnan goes on to say that the applications should not be primarily rejected, instead should be asked to make adjustments like other departments so that the pension can be eventually approved.

“Revenue Inspector (RI) should not make a call if the applicant is eligible for the pension or not. Such cases of blatant rejection of applications will only force differently-abled persons to ultimately walk into the office for aid. Hence, in that case, online provisions overall prove ineffective,” added Gopalakrishnan.

Incidentally, a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Gopalakrishnan in July 2022 received a reply stating that the applications are bound to be rejected if they do not meet the required criteria.

But, when the RTI filing questioned the number of rejections and possible reasons for the same, the department failed to provide a proper reply.

According to the tnedistrict.tn.gov.in site, applications are found being rejected based on the wrong taluk, not holding a national disability card, not attaching the disability certificate while applying, for owning land and leaving a comfortable life as per subordinate officer’s report among others.

“When rejections are mounting, it is imperative for the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) to intervene and employ an easy mechanism for the right beneficiaries to avail their monetary aid. If the aid is delayed, it is equal to depriving beneficiaries,” said a member of the TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Department officials cannot be contacted despite multiple efforts.