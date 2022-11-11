Chennai records 24 new cases, none reported in 15 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 84 new COVID cases on Friday. The total number of cases in the State reached 35,93,291. New cases in Chennai stood at 18, while 12 cases were recorded in Kanniyakumari. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.1% after 8,815 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 3% was reported in Kanniyakumari. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 789 with the highest number reported in Chennai – 180 active cases. A total of 121 more people were discharged. Total recoveries crossed 35.54 lakh. With no more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.