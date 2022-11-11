8 TN people trapped in Thailand rescued by Indian Embassy

CHENNAI: Eight people from Tamil Nadu, who were taken to Thailand on the pretext of providing IT jobs and treated as bonded labourers and forced to do illegal activities, were rescued by the Indian Embassy and they returned to Chennai on Friday.
A few months ago many youngsters from Tamil Nadu were taken to Thailand by fake agents by promising them a job in the IT field for a good salary. After reaching Thailand, they were treated as bonded laborers and were not given food and proper shelter and were asked to involve themselves in illegal activities. The youngsters informed their parents. Later with help of the Indian government and the Indian Embassy in Thailand began the rescue operation and they were sent back to India in the last two months.
On Thursday midnight, Muthu and David Rahul of Chennai, Karthick of Sivaganagai, Anbarasu of Pudukottai, Muruganantham of Vellore, Levi Kumar of Kanniyakumari, and Raji of Cuddalore returned to Chennai and all of them were less than 30 years old.
Minister K S Masthan received them at the airport and made arrangements for them to travel to their native.
Mastan while interacting with the media said that so far 42 people have been rescued and a few of them have searched jobs on their own and continue to work in Thailand.
The government would rescue workers based on specific complaints, the minister said.
