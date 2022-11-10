Madurai cracker unit explosion: Stalin announces 5 lakh relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of victims who lost lives in the Madurai firecracker factory mishap.
The Chief Minister conveted his sincere condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the cracker unit accident. Furthermore, he instructed special treatment for the injured at Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.
At least six workers were killed and 12 others injured critically in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam in Madurai.
