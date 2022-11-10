Kovai car blast case: NIA raids underway at 45 locations across TN

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting searches at 45 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with its ongoing probe into October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion that occurred in a car, sources said on Thursday. A 29-year-old man Jameesha Mubin was killed in a car explosion near a temple in Coimbatore during the wee hours on October 23.

NIA officials, in coordination with state police, started its raids early Thursday at the residential premises of suspects related to incidents in areas like Kottamedu, Ponvizha Nagar, Rathinapuri, and Ukkadam. The Central anti-terror agency's massive search occurred nearly 15 days after it registered a case following the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking it to start a probe into the matter. The MHA order was issued a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended for NIA probe in the case. Stalin, in a recommendation letter, to the MHA had requested to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area in Coimbatore to the NIA and directed police to ensure security in Coimbatore.