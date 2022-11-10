4 special trains from Chennai to Sabarimala: Check schedule

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three special fare special trains to Sabarimala from Chennai Egmore to clear the extra rush during the Sabarimala Festival season.

Train no 06061 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Chennai Egmore on Wednesdays at 15.30 hrs on 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th December 2022 and 04th, 11th, 18th & 25th January 2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 06.15 hrs on the next day (11 Services).

Train no 06062 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special comprising an AC first class cum AC tier-II, two AC tier-II, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches will leave Kollam Junction on Thursdays at 08.45 hrs on 17th, 24th November, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th December-2022, 05th, 12th, 19th & 26th January-2023 and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.50 hrs on the next day (11 Services).

Train no 06063 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Chennai Egmore on Fridays at 14.30 hrs on 18th, 25th November, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th December-2022, 06th, 13th, 20th & 27th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 05.30 hrs on the next day(11 Services). Train no 06063 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special consisting of an AC first class cum AC tier-II, two AC tier-II, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches will leave Kollam Junction on Sundays at 08.45 hrs on 20th, 27th November, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th December-2022 01st and 08th, 15th, 22nd & 29th January-2023 and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.50 hrs on the next day (11 Services).

Train no 06065 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Chennai Egmore on Mondays at 15.30 hrs on 21st, 28th November, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th December-2022, 02nd, 09th, 16th & 23rd January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 07.40 hrs on the next day(10 Services). Train no 06066 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special comprising an AC first class cum AC tier-II, two AC tier-II, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches will leave Kollam Junction on Tuesdays at 08.45 hrs on 22nd, 29th November, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th December-2022 and 03rd, 10th, 17th & 24th January-2023 and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.45 hrs on the next day (10 Services)

Advance reservation for the above weekly trains will open at 08.00 hrs on November 11, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.