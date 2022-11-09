Thanjai: Bullock cart owners protest demanding reopening of quarries

TIRUCHY: Demanding to open sand quarries for bullock carts as per the DMK election promise, cart owners and workers held a road show in Thanjavur with over 300 bullock carts and blocked the road on Wednesday. As a result, traffic was affected for over three hours on Pattukkottai–Aranthangi highway.

According to the agitators, the DMK in its election manifesto promised to allow bullock carts to dredge river sand. But, against the promise, the livelihood of bullock cart workers have been affected as several cases were booked and carts were seized. More than 3,000 carts have been seized in Peravurani, Pattukkottai, Thiruchitrambalam and Vattathikkottai and several carts were also damaged during such actions, they claimed. Despite the government opening as many as 32 sand quarries across the state, bullock cart owners have not been allowed to transport sand, they added.

On Wednesday, over 300 bullock carts were brought to the Thiruchitrambalam Bazaar and they rolled through the Pattukkottai-Aranthangi highway. They demanded sand quarries at Chinna Avudayarkoil, Pethanatchivayal and Kurichi as per the promise made in the election manifesto.

They also demanded to withdraw the cases registered against the bullock cart owners and workers and release the seized carts.

AIADMK ex-MLA SV Thirugnanasambandam, AIADMK functionaries Kovi Elango, MS Neelakandan and others joined the protest.

The protesters dispersed after officials held talks and assured to resolve their issues within 15 days.