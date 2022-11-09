7 Christian Medical College students suspended in ragging case

CHENNAI: Seven senior MBBS students of the prestigious Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore were suspended by the college management after they subjected juniors to ragging.

A first-year MBBS student had shared the video in which he and other batch mates were subjected to ragging by seniors. The video, which went viral, depicted the juniors being made to kneel in the mud outside the college hostel and water sprayed from a hose on them.

The junior students were made to do some physical activity in the mud even as water was being sprayed on them.