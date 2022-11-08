TN urged to revoke order on outsourcing workforce

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the DMK government for allegedly trying to engage private agencies to recruit workforce on contractual basis and said it would bury the state’s 69% reservation policy. It is an attempt to bury social justice.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has also registered his protest against the State government's move and demanded to revoke the order.

The State Government’s Human Resource Management department has issued an order (G.O. 115) recently. The objective of the panel headed by retired IAS officer M F Farooqui would end the dreams of the government job aspirants, said EPS in a statement.

Coming down heavily on the ruling party in this regard, EPS said the government move would destroy the reservation policy and script an epilogue to social justice.

The DMK returned to power by giving false and far-teched promises. It promised to restore the old pension plan to the government employees and fill the vacancies in the government departments through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Teachers Recruitment Board, and TN Uniformed Service Commission, but it did not keep up their poll promises after voted to power, he added.

The panel would explore the scope of filling the posts in categories coming under government sectors through private agencies, he said and noted that such measures are a cause of concern and amount to social injustice. He further said that the AIADMK party would extend its solidarity to the protest of the job aspirants and government employees against the Tamil Nadu government in this regard.

Joining the issue, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran took to social media to condemn the DMK government. He posted a series of tweets, stating that the Tamil Nadu government's move to hand over the responsibility of filling the vacancies in government departments to private players is unacceptable. It is also planning to privatise the evaluation of performance of serving government employees to the private agency and this would result in privatisation of the entire government machinery. It is equivalent to selling the government sectors to private firms, he said and demanded the government to forgo its plan that would have adverse impact on the administration.