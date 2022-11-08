Snake bites child inside Tiruvallur sub-collector office

TIRUVALLUR: Chaos reigned at the sub-collectorate office on Monday when a snake bit a three-year-old child playing on the premises. Ajith Kumar, a resident of Anaikattu in Thamaraipakkam, had come to the sub-collectorate to submit a petition requesting an alternative arrangement after his house was demolished as part of a flyover construction in the area.

As he was waiting to meet the officials and hand over his petition, his three-year-old son Praveen Kumar was playing outside. “On hearing the child cry, Ajith rushed to him and was shocked to find that a snake had bitten the child. He immediately took the boy to Tiruvallur GMCH,” police said. On information, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the scene and after searching for over half an hour, they found the snake hiding inside one of the pipes and rescued it following which it was released into a secure forest area.

Ajith Kumar said that since the child was immediately given medical assistance after the snakebite, he responded well to the treatment and his condition is stable.