Need mechanism to monitor & manage pandemic: Ma Su in Health Cong

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the 7th World One Health Congress in Singapore on Tuesday. He emphasised the need for global monitoring of zoonotic diseases and controlling the drug resistance mechanisms due to the overuse of antibiotics and other drugs.
"We need to evolve a mechanism for cooperation at the regional, national and international level to predict, monitor, alert and manage the pandemic. To manage them, we need an effective global strategy and awareness at all levels," he said.
Talking about the rise in zoonotic infections and their spread in humans, the Health Minister said that in recent years, the use, abuse and misuse of anti-microbials in both, humans and livestock, has resulted in large-scale anti-microbial resistance among various pathogens and more so, in bacteria.
"Anti-Microbial Resistance occurs naturally over time, usually through genetic changes which is a part of natural evolution. The resistant organisms are found in people, animals, foods, plants and the environment which can spread between and within the sectors," he explained.
Drug resistance can occur when the infections caused by resisting microbes fail to respond to treatment given by antibiotics. He said that apart from the healthcare industry, farming, and veterinary practices also play a huge role in anti-bacterial resistance. The increasing consumption of antibiotics is one of the key drivers of anti-microbial resistance, he added.
In the healthcare industry, the need to monitor the irrational prescription of broad-spectrum antibiotics, poor regulations around the sale of antibiotics, self-medication, and lack of education and awareness regarding the responsible use of antibiotics has been highlighted by the experts.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian added to that stressing the need for guidelines regarding antibiotic use, limiting the over-the-counter use of antibiotics, restricting the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in livestock, and pharmaco-vigilance including prescription audit inclusive of antibiotic usage in the hospital and community. Hence, we need to properly educate doctors, patients and the general public on proper drug selection, proper testing, duration of therapy, and vaccination along with a comprehensive infection control programme at the medical institutions.
He stated that hospital-based programmes dedicated to improving antibiotic use, commonly referred to as Anti-Microbial Stewardship Programme has been found helpful in improving the quality of patient care and safety in India and implemented by the Hospital Infection Control Committee in our hospitals. Responsible use of antibiotics alone will help the future generation to enjoy the benefit of antibiotics.
