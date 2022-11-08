Need mechanism to monitor & manage pandemic: Ma Su in Health Cong

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the 7th World One Health Congress in Singapore on Tuesday. He emphasised the need for global monitoring of zoonotic diseases and controlling the drug resistance mechanisms due to the overuse of antibiotics and other drugs.

"We need to evolve a mechanism for cooperation at the regional, national and international level to predict, monitor, alert and manage the pandemic. To manage them, we need an effective global strategy and awareness at all levels," he said.

Talking about the rise in zoonotic infections and their spread in humans, the Health Minister said that in recent years, the use, abuse and misuse of anti-microbials in both, humans and livestock, has resulted in large-scale anti-microbial resistance among various pathogens and more so, in bacteria.