MET predicts heavy to very heavy rain for TN dists from Nov 10

CHENNAI: As a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours, Tamil Nadu coastal and adjoining districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 10 – November 12, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) stated on Tuesday.

The fishermen are advised Met office not to venture into the sea.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu - Puducherry coasts between November 9 and November 11,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

From November 10, Tamil Nadu coastal and adjoining districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur Sivaganga, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain.

Also, heavy rain is expected over Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Salem, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Karur. The rest of the State is likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John commented, “The on and off short intense burst of rain will continue for the next two days. The real widespread event is from November 11 to November 14 and north Tamil Nadu coastal areas, including Chennai will be in the hotspot. It is likely to experience heavy spells compared to November 1 to November 4.”

The centre advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till November 12. The wind will reach 40 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is expected to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, along the Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast.

During the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas experienced intense showers. Chennai Nungambakkam received the highest amount of rainfall 6 cm, followed by Nagapattinam 5 cm, Chengalpattu 4 cm, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Chennai – DGP office, Collectorate recorded 3 cm rainfall each, as per RMC data.