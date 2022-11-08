TamilNadu

DMK to file review petition at SC against EWS verdict

Party’s General Secretary Duraimurugan announced that a review petition will be filed to safeguard the social justice of SC/STs and OBCs
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The DMK will file a review petition at the Supreme Court against the 3:2 majority verdict of the Constitution bench upholding the 103rd amendment of the Constitution which provides for 10% reservation to EWS among the forward castes.

Party’s General Secretary Duraimurugan announced that a review petition will be filed to safeguard the social justice of SC/STs and OBCs, who account for 82% of the country’s population, and the fundamentals of the Constitution and the reservation policy upheld in the mandal commission judgments.

EWS verdict: Stalin to chair all legislature parties meet on Nov 12

