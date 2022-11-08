6 held in Coimbatore car blast case appear before NIA court

CHENNAI: The six accused, who were arrested in connection to the October 23 Coimbatore car explosion case, appeared before a NIA court in Poonamallee today. The court premises and incoming vehicles are being intensively checked over this.

The six accused identified as Mohammed Thalka (25), Mohammed Azarudeen (23), Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail, (26) and Afsar Khan (28), were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The case is currently being investigated by the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Earlier, the accused were shifted from Coimbatore Central Prison to Puzhal prison.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that Jameesha Mubin was found to be using certain applications (IMO) to make calls in his mobile phone to evade being monitored by the security agencies.

In another development, Coimbatore city police arrested Syed Ibrahim (40) from Ukkadam for posting messages on social media to incite communal hatred.