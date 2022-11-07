‘Will not hurt others’: Annamalai calls SC verdict for EWS historic

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on 10% reservation for Economic Weaker Section (EWS) among the forward class in education and employment and said it was a history verdict. It would not have any egregious impact on the existing reservation for SC, ST and OBC category.

The Central government has brought the 10% reservation based of the economic condition of the people, irrespective of their caste and religion. It laid down several conditions for the beneficiaries. It was aimed at the upliftment of poorest of poor in the society, said Annamalai and called the verdict as “historic”.

He slammed at the DMK government for approaching the top court against the EWS and said it was part of the vicious campaign of the DMK government despite the Centre making clear it would not affect the existing 69% reservation for the OBC and SC/STs in the State.

The Tamil Nadu government should focus on implementing the EWS instead of protest it, he further said.