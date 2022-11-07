Setback to century-old struggle: Stalin on EWS verdict

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed the split verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the 10% reservation for EWS as a setback to the century-old social justice struggle.
In a brief statement issued shortly after the pronouncement of the verdict, Stalin said that the DMK has been leading the legal battle against the legislation enacted by the union government in 2019 for providing 10% reservation to EWS among the forward castes on the principle that it would be against the principle of social justice and equality.
“The verdict delivered in the case today can only be considered as a setback to the century-old struggle to win social justice,” added Stalin, whose DMK is one of the main petitioners challenging the 10% reservation for EWS implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime at the Centre.
“The next course of action to advance our fight against the 10% EwS reservation would be decided after thorough examining the full verdict in consultation with the legal experts,” the Chief Minister added, appealing from Tamil Nadu, which engineered the first Constitutional Amendment to uphold social justice, to like-minded forces to come together and enable the slogan of social justice to reverberate strongly across the nation.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android