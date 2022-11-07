Setback to century-old struggle: Stalin on EWS verdict

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed the split verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the 10% reservation for EWS as a setback to the century-old social justice struggle.

In a brief statement issued shortly after the pronouncement of the verdict, Stalin said that the DMK has been leading the legal battle against the legislation enacted by the union government in 2019 for providing 10% reservation to EWS among the forward castes on the principle that it would be against the principle of social justice and equality.