Enhanced fines only in cases of speeding, drunk driving: DGP

COIMBATORE: The police were strictly enforcing enhanced penalties only in cases of speeding, drunk and dangerous driving, said head of the police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Monday.

Speaking to the media at the Salem police commissionerate after a review meeting with officials from Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal, the officer said there were differing opinions on levying fines for traffic violations.

“The police were directed to penalise only drunk driving, speeding and against those involved in dangerous bike stunts,” he said.

The number of murder cases has dropped by 42 per cent in Salem city, down from 24 in 2021 to 14 in 2022. In the whole of Salem range, the murders have come down by 15 per cent from 147 cases in 2021 to 125 cases in 2022, he said.

Pointing out that the sale of lottery, and ganja, tobacco products and other addictive items has been prevented in the State, the DGP said 120 villages in the range, including 30 in Salem district, have been declared as free from ganja. “Soon, the entire district will become ganja-free,” he said.

Earlier, he inspected stolen valuables that were recovered, including 180 sovereigns jewels, 15 kg silver, Rs 70 lakh in cash, 124 two-wheelers, 175 mobile phones and 203 country-made guns recovered from Salem city and range.