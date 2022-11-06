Nearly 2,000 cusecs discharged as rains fill Vaigai to the brim

MADURAI: Several cusecs of excess water from the Vaigai dam, which has a maximum storage capacity of 71 feet, was released from the dam on Sunday, as the level of water touched 70.01 feet.

The dam located near Andipatti in Theni district had an inflow of 2,320 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged from the dam until 11 am. Later, the quantum of water discharged from the dam was reduced to 1,860 cusecs, sources said.

Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, catchment areas along the Western Ghats have been experiencing torrential rains that gave rise to water level in the dam. There were heavy rains in parts of Varusanadu in the district in recent days.

Further, the officials advised people living along the riverbanks of Vaigai in five districts, including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram to be cautious and not to move close to the Vaigai river which is in spate, sources said.