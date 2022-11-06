2 cases from USA reported in airport take COVID count to 114 in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 2 cases from USA taking the total number of cases to 35,92,810 so far. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.4%, after 8,208 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The highest TPR of 3.1% was reported in Chengalpattu. Active cases stood at 1,055 with Chennai recording the highest active cases of 239. Chennai reported 29 new cases, Chengalpattu had 11 and other districts reported less than 10 new cases. As many as 198 people were discharged across the State taking total recoveries to 35,53,707. With no more deaths due to COVID-19, the death toll stood at 38,048.