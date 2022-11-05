People have not forgotten your failures: DMK tells EPS

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticising the flood management of the State government and said that the people have not forgotten the failures of the previous AIADMK regime during 2015 floods and alleged corruption in stormwater drain construction.

Describing the release of water from Chembarambakkam on December 2, 2015 as “a classic example of the AIADMK inefficiency”, a damning editorial published by DMK mouthpiece Murasoli said that the whole of Chennai floated, 174 persons died and 1.2 lakh people were forced out of their homes due to their inefficiency then. Claiming that officials were unable to contact the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for two days, the DMK said that the then AIADMK regime did not function even after Chennai floated. Hence, the people safeguarded themselves. Palaniswami, people did not forget it.

Referring to media reports suggesting that storm water drains were constructed without considering the gravitational factors and projects were announced to the tune of Rs 7,744 crore in the budget during the AIADMK regime for flood mitigation works, the DMK editorial said that the aforesaid announcements are the lies of EPS, which the State people have not forgotten.

Recalling the corruption allegations levelled by anti-corruption NGO, Arappor Iyakkam in the implementation of urgent flood mitigation works undertaken by Chennai Corporation in the previous AIADMK regime, the DMK quoted the NGO as charging the then rulers with inflating every tenders between 30 and 50%.

“The Corporation had promised to construct storm water drains wherever they are not available and floated tenders for Rs 440 crore. Surveys done by us revealed that only eight of the 44 streets did not have stormwater drains. Instead of constructing new stormwater drains in areas needing them, they demolished existing stormwater drains and reconstructed them,” the DMK quoted the NGO as alleging.

Citing the case moved by Arappor Iyakkam and DMK in this connection before the Madras High Court, the DMK editorial said, “Palaniswami only calls this proper planning.” The same Palaniswami had said then that it is not possible to desilt all lakes and funds are not available for it, the DMK said, concluding that the people have not forgotten his statement.