NE monsoon: Chennai metrowater treats 750 MLD of sewege daily

CHENNAI: At least 750 MLD of sewage is being treated and discharged daily with the help of 2,000 field workers round the clock in the city, stated Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The board has carried out maintenance work on the main sewage pipes for the last three months, and steps are taken to ensure there is no blockage during the rainy season.

Before the Northeast monsoon, an average of 640 MLD of sewage was treated per day. Now, it has increased up to 750 MLD of sewage is being treated and discharged daily. Over 2,000 field workers are actively involved in work being carried out. The Chennai metro waterboard has appointed engineers and assistant engineers to monitor field work to ensure there is no stagnation in all 15 zones.

As many as 283 dredging autos, 162 jetting machines, and 57 sewer suction, so a total of 507 sewage machine equipment was used for the work carried out across the city. Additionally, work is being done to prevent sewage from mixing in drinking water pipes.

If any grievance, the public can contact the following numbers 044-45674567 (20 links) and toll-free number 1916 regarding stagnation of rainwater and sewage on the roads and streets.