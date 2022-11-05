Just 14 days of NEET coaching is not enough: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that only 14 days of training for the NEET exam will not be enough for government school students.

In a statement released, he said "The Department of School Education has announced that coaching classes for 11th and 12th standard in government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu to face NEET and IIT entrance examination will be held every Saturday starting from 19th. It is welcoming that the NEET training courses are being conducted in a somewhat improved format even though they have started very late."

"412 NEET coaching centers will be set up across Tamil Nadu, one center per union, and direct training will be provided at all training centers. Thus, students can ask the teachers to clarify their doubts and the ability of the students can be assessed by conducting mock tests at regular intervals. These are the features of the new method, but, however, NEET coaching classes starting on the third Saturday of November can be conducted for a maximum of 14 days, except the Saturday before the English New Year, the Pongal festival, and the Saturday before the 12th general examination.

"While urban affluent students studying in private schools receive up to 3 years of training, just 14 days training for government school students is not enough. The education department should realize this fact and make alternative arrangements for it. Students undergoing training in private coaching institutes are provided with manuals and question-answer sets. They are of great help to face entrance exams, including NEET.

"Likewise, the Tamil Nadu government should come forward to provide manual and question-answer set free of cost to government school students. The examination is to be conducted in the following week for the subject conducted on Saturday of the first week. The NEET training given to government school students should be made professional rather than being considered something compulsory," he added.

"At least 100 of the NEET-trained students in government schools should make it to medical courses in the general competitive category without reservation for government school students. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to strengthen NEET training for government school students," it added.