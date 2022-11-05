Baseless allegations levelled against RSS, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday said that RSS has been serving the society on par with the government.

“RSS brought the riots in Punjab, North East and Kashmir under control. Without knowing the history of the organisation, which has been serving the society,” said Annamalai when responding to a question on HR & CE minister P K Sekar Babu’s charges that RSS has been trying to create a law and order issue in the State.

The minister has been speaking in such a manner to please the leadership of the party, which he is currently attached to, said Annamalai on the sideline of inauguration of Thamarai Clinic in Madhavaram, which would be run by the party’s medical wing functionary Dr Gomathi Viswanathan. It would offer free medical care for the people.