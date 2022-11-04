EPS absence in Chennai diluting oppn morale, feel analysts

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s absence at the state capital has made the job easy for the BJP, which is openly staking claim as the main rival of the ruling DMK.

After even Minister PK Sekarbabu said EPS and his lieutenants were missing from Chennai even when the city is facing the monsoon fury, EPS’s supporters, including MLAs, admitted that his absence was not helping their cause. “As the er of Opposition, our leader (Stalin) was on the ground during the AIADMK regime on every occasion. But where is he (EPS)?” asked Sekarbabu rebuking the statements of EPS, criticising the ruling party’s monsoon preparedness. Even political critics felt that the constant abstention of EPS, who mostly confined himself to native Salem, was demoralizing the rank and file of the AIADMK.

“The party has good numbers (MLAs) to take on the ruling party inside and outside the Assembly. But, our leader’s absence in Chennai is glaring. As opposition, we should be on the field and assist the people in distress. DMK performed well as an opposition party and seized every opportunity to remain close to the people, but our party is failing to do it,” said an AIADMK functionary and strong supporter of EPS, preferring anonymity.

Except for the protest against the property taxes and the electricity tariff hike, there were not many political activities to reflect the perception of the people and showing the mirror to the ruling party.

Admitting, a few MLAs from the west said that they were aware of it and they would take the message to their leader.

Political critics opined that the DMK played its role as opposition to perfection unlike its arch-rival. “AIADMK is a divided house. EPS and OPS are caught in the trap of the BJP. Neither of them are in the position to assert themselves as undisputed leaders. It is part of BJP’s twin-head strategy to emerge as an alternative to DMK and replace the AIADMK in the state,” political critic Ramu Manivannan said.

Another political critic Bernard D’Sami said the LoP is a Constitutional post and equivalent to Cabinet minister. However, the absence of EPS in the state capital would result in dilution of the opposition’s role and diminish its voice.