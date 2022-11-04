Civil court can’t reject my plea in line with EC’s decision: Sasikala

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the election commission’s stance on AIADMK should not be considered as a ground for the city civil court to reject her suit challenging her removal from the post of General Secretary of AIADMK.

Senior Advocate G Rajagopal for Sasikala made this submission before Justice S Sounthar. When Sasikala approached the city civil court against her removal, former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam filed an affidavit in the capacity of coordinator and joint coordinator to reject her suit. Recording the submissions, the city civil court rejected Sasikala’s suit observing that ECI approved the decisions of the general council meeting called by EPS and OPS in September 2017.