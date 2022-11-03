Several TN dists to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 days

CHENNAI: After three days of intense rainfall, strength of the monsoon spell reduced in the city on Thursday. However, some districts in the State will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

The regional meteorological centre stated that an upper cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood extending up to upper tropospheric levels. The prevalent atmospheric condition will lead to light to moderate rain at most places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu.

In the last 24 hours, Mayiladuthurai received the highest of 22 cm of rainfall, followed by 18 cm in Thanjavur, and 15 cm in Cuddalore. Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai received 10 cm of rainfall. Shollinganallur in Chennai received the highest of 4 cm of rainfall in the city.

In the next 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, along with thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.