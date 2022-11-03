Several districts pounded as NE monsoon gains momentum in State

MADURAI: The northeast monsoon is gaining momentum as many pockets in southern districts along the Western Ghats have been witnessing heavy rains.

Parts of Theni and areas in the neighbouring Dindigul district were pounded by downpour in recent days. Torrential rains claimed the life of an elderly woman near Andipatti, which received 47 mm until 8 am on Thursday. Mayakkaal (75), a resident of Malaipatti near Andipatti, was badly injured after the rain-soaked mud wall in her house collapsed. She was rushed to the Theni GH, where she died later.

Kumbakkarai falls witnessed a heavy flow following the downpour and people have been restricted by the Forest Department from approaching it.

Catchment area of Manjalar dam received the maximum amount of rainfall of 61 mm and Vaigai dam recorded 48.8 mm.

Storage level in the Vaigai dam (FRL - 71 feet) stood at 69.49 ft with an inflow of 2,308 cusecs and discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Officials said that the dam could attain its full capacity in a day or two, if rains continued at this pace.

Similarly, heavy rains lashed the prominent hill station of Kodaikanal. Bryant Park in Kodaikanal recorded the highest amount of rainfall of 35.8 mm followed by Rose Garden 31.5 mm, sources said.

The rains caused flash floods in a forest stream at Moongilkadu. Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer R Raja said the floods receded around 12.30 pm. There are about forty households at Moongilkadu and all of them are safe.Kanniyakumari district also recorded good rains with Mylaudy registering 69.2 mm, Pechiparai 53.8 mm and Nagercoil 34.8 mm, sources said. Thirparappu waterfalls was flooded and bathing has been banned.