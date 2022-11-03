Rains force schools & colleges in Pondy, Karaikal to shut for 2 days

CHENNAI: Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Thursday announced that schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for the next two days due to incessant rains.

Schools were closed on November 1 and 2 in Chennai and its suburbs due to continuous rains.

Earlier, after a short break, rains with thunderstorms lashed several parts of the State.

In a statement on Thursday, the IMD officials said that an upper cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood and extends up to upper tropospheric areas is expected to bring in rains.