Extension of weekly express train services: Check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the extension of service of weekly special trains operated from Nanded to Ernakulam and Kacheguda to Madurai.

Train no 07189 Nanded – Ernakulam Weekly Special leaving Nanded Jn at 15.00 hrs on Fridays and reaching Ernakulam Jn at 20.15 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 06th January to 27th January, 2023 (4 Services).

Train no 07190 Ernakulam – Nanded Weekly Special leaving Ernakulam Jn at 23.25 hrs on Saturdays and reaching Nanded Jn at 07.30 hrs the third day will be extended to run from 07th January to 28th January, 2023 (4 Services).

Train no 07191 Kacheguda – Madurai Weekly Special leaving Kacheguda Jn at 20.50 hrs on Mondays and reaching Madurai Jn at 20.45 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 02nd January to 30th January, 2023 (5 Services).

Train no 07192 Madurai – Kacheguda Weekly Special leaving Madurai Jn at 05.30 hrs on Wednesdays and reaching Kacheguda Jn at 07.05 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 04th January to 01st February 2023 (5 Services).

Reservation for the above special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 04th November from Southern Railway end, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Similarly, the experimental stoppage provided for Train no 12655/12656 Ahmedabad – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Express at Hinganghat and Pulgaon stations by Central Railway has been extended until further advice.