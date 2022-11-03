'Didn't start Dr Ambedkar studies dept in TU due to fund crunch'

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it cannot launch Dr BR Ambedkar studies department at Thiruvalluvar University (TU) in Vellore due to the existing financial crisis in the university.

The State made this submission before a division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice TV Thamilselvi. The bench was disposing of a petition filed by Professor Elangovan. The petitioner sought direction to the State Higher Education Department and Thiruvalluvar University to launch the department of Dr BR Ambedkar studies.

The petitioner claimed that when the University was established in 2006, a resolution was passed in the first syndicate meeting to launch a department named Dr BR Ambedkar studies. He further claimed that he was a member of the first syndicate meeting but the department has not been formed yet.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the state informed that there was a financial crisis in the University and it could not start the department this academic year.

Recording the submissions, the judges disposed of the case with a suggestion to the state to consider setting up Dr BR Ambedkar studies department in the upcoming academic years.