All but six SPA MPs sign memorandum against Guv

CHENNAI: Almost all MPs of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have signed the memorandum being readied by the ruling DMK against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

The DMK intends to petition the President demanding the immediate withdrawal of the governor who sparked a controversy after publicly alleging that the State government had delayed the transfer of the Coimbatore car blast case to the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

According to DMK sources, all but six MPs of the DMK-led SPA have signed the memorandum at Anna Arivalayam. Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, CPI MP from Nagapattinam M Selvaraj and Congress A Chellakumar are among the few MPs who have not inked their names currently.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK’s Vaiko, Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar of Congress and Tiruvallur MP cum Congress state working president Jayakumar are the non-DMK MPs who have put the pen to paper in solidarity with alliance leader DMK to seek the immediate recall of the governor.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram who has yet to sign the memorandum on Thursday however supported the initiative and tweeted, “I support the petition to recall the Governor of Tamil Nadu that will be signed by the MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress and other parties of the alliance.”

A senior DMK leader said that the other MPs, a few of whom are in Delhi, would sign the memorandum at the national capital. Asked about the lone AIADMK MP, the DMK leader said, “Neither did we ask him nor did he reply. Almost all our MPs have signed. CPI MP Selvaraj is unwell. Maran is abroad now. Chellakumar has agreed to sign it in Delhi.” Asked as to when they would submit the memorandum, he said, “The President must give an appointment first.”