TamilNadu
Matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu get new director
The department has 4,479 schools across Tamil Nadu with about 31 lakh children enrolled.
CHENNAI: The School Education Department has appointed S Nagaraj Murugan as the new director of matriculation schools on Tuesday. Nagaraj Murugan, who earlier served as additional State project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), has been transferred following the retirement of A Karuppasamy from the position on Monday. The department has 4,479 schools across Tamil Nadu with about 31 lakh children enrolled.
