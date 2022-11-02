Matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu get new director
TamilNadu

Matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu get new director

The department has 4,479 schools across Tamil Nadu with about 31 lakh children enrolled.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has appointed S Nagaraj Murugan as the new director of matriculation schools on Tuesday. Nagaraj Murugan, who earlier served as additional State project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), has been transferred following the retirement of A Karuppasamy from the position on Monday. The department has 4,479 schools across Tamil Nadu with about 31 lakh children enrolled.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

School Education Department
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
Matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in