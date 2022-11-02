Just born suffers fractures during delivery by nurses in Hosur

COIMBATORE: A baby boy allegedly suffered fractures in his hand during delivery by nurses at a primary health centre in Hosur in Krishnagiri. Officials in the Health Department said that Vasantha (22), wife of Siva Kumar (23) from Kothur village near Hosur had delivered a baby boy on October 20 at the Primary Health Centre in Uddanapalli. As there was no doctor, the nurses had assisted the natural delivery in the PHC. They then referred the baby to Hosur Government Hospital, where doctors examined the infant and found three fractures in his hand. The baby has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Joint Director of Health P Paramasivan, however said that he is unaware of any such incident. “I will inquire about it,” he added.