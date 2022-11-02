Headmasters stage demo for 16 demands

TIRUVALLUR: Members of the High School and Secondary School Headmasters’ Associations staged a demonstration demanding the fulfillment of their 16-point charter near the Collectorate in Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

More than 50 headmasters participated in the protest demanding timely promotion and separate priority list for high school headmasters while considering promotions for higher secondary headmasters. They also demanded that the government should pay electricity bills for government high and higher secondary schools.

Graduate teachers should be employed in all the government high schools. Some of their other demands included requesting the government to appoint additional staff to maintain the high tech laboratories in the schools, hiring substitute teachers when some women staff go on maternity leave, bringing back the old pension scheme and providing laptops for all government school staff among others.