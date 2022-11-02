11,000 Tangedco workers on field during NE monsoon: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said that 11,000 workers would be available in the field for emergency works across the State during the northeast monsoon.

After holding a review meeting on the monsoon-related works, the minister said that in Chennai and its suburbs, 1,440 workers would be deployed during the daytime and 600 workers during the night time. In other parts of the State, 6,650 workers would be available during the day and 2,400 workers in the night time.