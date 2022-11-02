11,000 Tangedco workers on field during NE monsoon: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said that 11,000 workers would be available in the field for emergency works across the State during the northeast monsoon.
After holding a review meeting on the monsoon-related works, the minister said that in Chennai and its suburbs, 1,440 workers would be deployed during the daytime and 600 workers during the night time. In other parts of the State, 6,650 workers would be available during the day and 2,400 workers in the night time.
To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, he said that 760 teams comprising 15 to 20 employees were formed in the 44 distribution circles of the Tangedco. “In the 12 distribution regions of the Tangedco, 56 superintendent engineers were appointed as officers on special duty which would function 24X7 and safety teams were formed under them. The team would submit a report on power outages and damages due to monsoon,” he said, adding that the mobile numbers of the SEs would be shared with the district Collector offices.
In the city, two engineers of Tangedco would be available in the 24X7 monitoring committee formed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to attend to the complaints related to the utility.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android