TNEA: Nearly 40K students get tentative allotments

CHENNAI: The tentative allotment of seats for students seeking engineering courses in Tamil Nadu, who had participated in the fourth and final round of counselling was released on Tuesday with nearly 40,000 candidates shortlisted.

Accordingly, more than 4,500 students, who availed government school quota, were also given engineering seat allotment. During the final round of counselling, students, who secured ranks from 94,621 to 1,56,278, have participated.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022), said that as many as 39,350 students coming under the general quota were given allotments as per their choice of course and colleges.…