TamilNadu

Man gets double life term for abusing two girls

The case was in progress with the Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track Court.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur Court on Tuesday awarded double life term to a man who sexually abused eight-year-old and four-year-old girls.

On September 28, 2021, K Annadurai (57), a resident from Kovilur Colony Street near Ariyalur had forcibly took the little girls from the locality and sexually abused them. Subsequently, the girls’ parents lodged a complaint with Ariyalur All Women Police station and the police registered a case against Annadurai under various IPC sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him. The case was in progress with the Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track Court.

On Tuesday, when the case came up for hearing, judge Anandan awarded double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to Annadurai. Subsequently, Annadurai was lodged in the Central Prison Tiruchy.

