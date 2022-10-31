When nature calls, where do we go?

“There is not enough space for wheelchair users to enter even if ramps are available in certain public toilets. The height of the sink and taps are too high for them to reach. Adequate space should be given for them to move around. Regular toilets can be tweaked a bit and made accessible for those with disabilities,” points out Vaishnavi.

Even in star hotels…

Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) member Smitha Sadasivan says that inaccessible toilets are not just a commonality in the public milieu but even in star hotels too.

“Even the doors are very heavy. It’s not possible for wheelchair users and those on crutches to push them and get inside,” she rues. “Even for government events in big hotels, we struggle to find a proper washroom.”

Smitha points to the feasibility of sliding doors and accessories for people with disabilities. “Round taps need to be avoided because they cannot be used if your hands don’t have enough mobility. That’s why lever operated taps are a better option,” she elaborates. “For able-bodied people, these are irrelevant. But it’s makes a huge difference for the disabled, especially when there are a lot of signages and signs.”

Unhygienic, unclean

Activists and several people from the disabled community have stressed upon the need for government to create more awareness about cleanliness and hygiene practices among the public.

“People with immunocompromised conditions need to use the washroom frequently and are also at a higher risk of infection,” points out Smitha. “There are hundreds of cases of disabled men and women crawling on the floor of public toilets to access them. We need the basic dignity of clean places.”

The same applies to persons with visual impairments who have to touch surfaces while using toilets. “This is why the public needs to be made aware of hygiene practices and the encouragement to maintain cleanliness. The staff appointed to clean these toilets should be trained accordingly,” she avers.

Recently, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced that 366 public toilets will be constructed in the city within the next few months.

Would they be inclusive and follow all the guidelines necessary for the disabled to access them?

