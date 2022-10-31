Stray dog bites 8 men, cattle in village near Arani

ARANI: A stray dog went on a biting spree in a village 10 km from Arani in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday. Sources said that the animal was one among the numerous stray dogs roaming in Mel Seeshamangalam village. On Monday, suddenly, it went on a biting spree and soon had bitten eight men, two cows and three calves. The men were admitted to the Arani GH while the cattle were treated at the local veterinary dispensary. Enraged over the canine attack, locals, according to sources, chased and stoned the dog. Meanwhile, at Sholingur in Ranipet, a dog bit four persons on Sunday and all the injured were treated at the local government hospital.