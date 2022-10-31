Stalin appreciates Kovai cops for swift investigation in car blast case

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appreciated the efforts of policemen in Coimbatore for their swift action and investigation in the Coimbatore car blast incident and distributed their certificates, in the Secretariat.

As a mark of appreciation 58 policemen, including Coimbatore Commissioner V Balakrishnan, were called and given the certificate of appreciation.

"Jamesha Mubeen after seeing the policemen involved in rounds did not proceed further and died in the explosion caused by the cylinder present in the car. Following the incident, the policemen were involved in swift action and investigation which prevented a major catastrophe in Coimbatore." said the state government, in a press communique.

Governor RN Ravi criticised the state government for their delay in handing over the case to NIA and BJP State President K Annamalai criticised the state police and the intelligence wing of the police.

Hitting at Annamalai indirectly, the state government said "the efforts of some persons to create chaos was prevented successfully by the police department and there was no disturbance to the peace for traders and the public on Deepavali. Policemen handled the situation efficiently and within 12 hours of the incident, the special team was directed to investigate the incident and collected 148 pieces of evidence. Five persons linked to the incident were arrested on October 24 and a sixth person was arrested the following day. All six were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on October 25 and the tireless work of policemen round the clock is appreciable," the State government said