Don’t become another ‘Annamalai’: DMK tells Guv

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has slammed Governor RN Ravi for alleging delay in handing over the Coimbatore car blast case to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and said that the governor shall not don the role of the state BJP chief.

Coming down heavily on the Governor for making statements at a private function, a strongly-worded editorial published by DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Monday said, “Governor R N Ravi has made unnecessary complaints about the Coimbatore car blast case. A person holding the office of Governor must first know what to speak and where. Is this the manner in which a Governor poses questions to a State government, and that too on an issue like Coimbatore blast? Did he follow such methods during his stint as a cop?”

Listing out several blast incidents in which transfer of probe was done in a week to four months in the country, the DMK said that the Chief Minister transferred the Coimbatore case to NIA in three days. Adding that the state police have ordered surveillance on fundamentalist elements across the state and security has been beefed up in such places, the DMK said, “There is no lethargy, as was thought by the Governor.”

Elaborating that in the event of any terror case, if it reuires inter-state or international level probe, a request would be sent by the state police, the DMK mouthpiece said that if it requires invocation of UAPA or NIA intervention, the state recommends to the Union government. “Such a procedure has been followed in the instant case. What shortfall has the governor identified in this?” the editorial added.

Reminding that the DMK had voted in favour of the NIA amended bill moved by the BJP regime, the Murasoli said, “DMK is determined to crush terrorist activities. The Governor should not make such irresponsible statements with the intention to defame the DMK and its government. Let him not become another Annamalai.”

Stating that the NIA has filed the same FIR as the state police and destruction of evidence has not been identified, the DMK editorial wondered if the then AIADMK regime or the NIA continuously monitor the deceased, who was probed by the same NIA in 2019. “Why did the incumbent union government amend the NIA Act after a five-year delay in 2019? NIA has declared many people as terrorists. Why was this person not in the list?” the DMK questioned.