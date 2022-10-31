175 cases of Omicron's XBB sub-variant found in TN: Report

CHENNAI: A recently-released report by Global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISIAD), an international research organisation revealed that 9 states in India, including Tamil Nadu, have confirmed cases of Omicron's XBB sub-variant.

GISIAD, which has been monitoring the mutations of the virus, has published a report on XBB virthe us that has undergone Omicron's mutation.

According to the study, 175 people in Tamil Nadu and 103 people in West Bengal and as, many as 380 in India were affected by this sub-variant. The organisation also pointed out that XBB has also transmitted to other parts of states like Puducherry (UT), Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

However, the State Health Department said that no significant virus mutations have been detected in Tamil Nadu and that Covid cases are under control.

All you need to know about Omicron's XBB strain: