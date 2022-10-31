175 cases of Omicron's XBB sub-variant found in TN: Report

CHENNAI: A recently-released report by Global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISIAD), an international research organisation revealed that 9 states in India, including Tamil Nadu, have confirmed cases of Omicron's XBB sub-variant.
GISIAD, which has been monitoring the mutations of the virus, has published a report on XBB virthe us that has undergone Omicron's mutation.
According to the study, 175 people in Tamil Nadu and 103 people in West Bengal and as, many as 380 in India were affected by this sub-variant. The organisation also pointed out that XBB has also transmitted to other parts of states like Puducherry (UT), Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
However, the State Health Department said that no significant virus mutations have been detected in Tamil Nadu and that Covid cases are under control.
All you need to know about Omicron's XBB strain:
The Omicron's XBB sub-variant was first detected in Singapore in August and it has been reported in 17 countries so far.
Omicron's XBB strain is also known as BA.2.10.
Symptoms include sore throat, congestion, shortness of breath, confusion, fatigue, muscle pain, and body ache.
Apart from this, some might experience symptoms like gastrointestinal manifestations, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
States that have been affected by the sub-variant are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, Puducherry, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android