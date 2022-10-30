TamilNadu

Rishis did not build India, Britishers did: Seeman

Seeman said that he is also with the same view and added that if retired Judges are appointed as Governor then imagine the Justice rendered by the Judge.
CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Seeman on Sunday countered the views of Governor RN Ravi by saying that Rishis (Saints in English) did not construct India, rather it was the Britishers.

"Rishis are people who have renounced worldly affairs and how could they build a nation. The country before the arrival of Britishers was split into more than 600 provinces ruled by kings such as our ancestors Pulithevan, Tipu Sultan, Veeran Azhamuthu Kone and others and after the arrival of British they won over the provinces and named the country as India." said Seeman, after paying respect to Muthuramalingam Thevar, on his 115th birth anniversary and "Guru Pooja", in Chennai.

When asked about the idea proposed by other political parties in the state that retired Judges, IAS and IPS officers should not be appointed as Governor, Seeman said that he is also with the same view and added that if retired Judges are appointed as Governor then imagine the Justice rendered by the Judge.

'Governor assumes himself to be king of India'

When asked about the view of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha should be included in the currency notes, Seeman replied that he was of the opinion that Arvind Kejriwal was a knowledgeable person but he was proved wrong by the statement.

