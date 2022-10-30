TamilNadu

PM Modi to visit TN on Nov 11, says BJP

He said that the Prime Minister will not having any other functions in Tamil Nadu other than the function at the Gandhigram Rural Institute, as he has four programmes in four different states on that day.
K. Annamalai
K. Annamalai
IANS

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu on November 11 to participate in the Gandhigram Trust's platinum jubilee functions and the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) at Dindigul, state BJP President, K. Annamalai said on Sunday.

