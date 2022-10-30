CPI condemn Governor over his remarks on Coimbatore blast case

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned Governor RN Ravi for undermining his constitutional post by making irresponsible political accusations against the state government.

In a statement, he said that the Governor has complained that the state government had delayed the case related to the car blast. “On what grounds did the Governor complain when he spoke to the students at the opening of the Coimbatore College of Naturopathy and Student Hostel?” he said.

In the car blast on October 23, Jamesha Mubin was charred to death in the incident. He said that senior police officers including DGP rushed to the spot within a few hours and the accused were arrested and lodged in prison. The case was handed over to the NIA after the chief minister held a high-level meeting considering the scope of the investigation. When this is the status of the case, where is the delay? Where was the possibility of concealment and destruction of evidence? What is the evidence for the Governor’s complaint? he asked.

The governor on Friday had questioned why the decision-makers (State government) took over four days to recommend a probe by the NIA into the Coimbatore blast after the police had arrested the suspects.